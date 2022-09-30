Insight Into How Hands-On The Rock Is With Tales From The Territories

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions company are teaming up with Evan Husney and Jason Eisener (creators of "Dark Side of the Ring") for "Tales From The Territories." The documentary series explores stories from pro wrestling's territorial days. Co-creators Husney and Eisener joined Chris Jericho on his podcast "Talk Is Jericho" to talk about how involved The Rock has been throughout the process.

"There were a lot of stories and folks – like, there's a lot of wrestlers he wanted in the show, which was awesome," Husney said. "Like Downtown Bruno, he's real tight with him. So we had Bruno in the show. We did a whole episode on the Polynesian Pacific Pro Wrestling, which is basically the territory that his grandmother, Lia Maivia, ran ... and he had some input in that and input in some of the other folks that came to the table for the shows and he voiced the introduction to the show. He was pretty instrumental in wanting to work with us."

Johnson was helpful when it came to getting WWE legends like Jerry Lawler and Michael Hayes on the show.

"It was so helpful. Like if there was someone we were trying to get a hold of or they were on the fence about it, he would make that phone call and they knew that they would be in good hands with The Rock and that he was gonna take care of them," Eisener said.

The creators also provided optimistic news about "Dark Side of the Ring." Viewers can catch "Tales From The Territories" on Vice TV beginning October 4.

