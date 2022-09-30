Update On Dark Side Of The Ring's Future

There's an update on Vice TV's "Dark Side of the Ring" series that is sure to leave fans of the series in a positive mood. The program, which has three seasons in the books, covers many notable wrestling tragedies and has even delved into untold stories. The series has garnered praise, but "Tales From The Territories" has now become a key focus for Vice TV. This has left many to wonder about the future of "Dark Side of the Ring." During an appearance on "Talk Is Jericho," the program's co-creator, Evan Husney, confirmed that "Dark Side of the Ring" will live on.

"Oh yeah, definitely," Husney said. "It's really interesting because when we decided to do Tales From The Territories, like I said, it was in the making since 2019. We finally got the opportunity to do it, and obviously when Vice picked it up it was like, okay, this is gonna occupy that space after season three to really focus on this, to produce it, to get it off the ground, kind of establish what it is, so it can kind of live on its own eventually. We had no intention of stopping doing Dark Side."

He went on to ensure fans of the series that more information will inevitably surface. "It's in talks right now," Husney said. "Everyone's gonna hear something real soon. We're just kind of getting that machine going real soon. So, stay tuned, but yeah, definitely not going anywhere for sure. It's definitely here to stay."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.