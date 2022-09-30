Austin Theory Returns To WWE SmackDown With A New Look

Austin Theory is now sporting a full beard/stubble. Mr. Money in the Bank debuted his new look on the 9/30 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he wrestled in two matches, berated the city Winnipeg in a promo segment, and further established himself as the one heel in WWE that all the babyfaces love to hate.

Theory initially wrestled Drew McIntyre in a singles bout, a match that was set up after he mocked McIntyre for making a fool of himself at Clash at the Castle. The impromptu match ended in a DQ after Alpha Academy, Theory's allies, attacked McIntyre just as he prepared to put away Theory with a Claymore.

Just as Alpha Academy & Theory carried out an attack on McIntyre, Johnny Gargano & Kevin Owens made a run-in to rescue the Scottish Warrior, setting up a Six-Man Match for later on the show.

Prior to the main event, there was a backstage segment where Owens, McIntyre and Gargano were seen discussing their mutual disdain for Theory. The segment seemed to indicate that Theory, a "Raw" Superstar, could be appearing on both brands going forward.

The babyfaces went on to win the main event Six-Man Tag after McIntyre struck Theory with a Claymore for the pinfall victory.

Interestingly, Theory has now lost every match he has competed in dating back to his win over Dolph Ziggler on the August 15 episode of "Raw." For what it's worth, Theory's three-month losing streak coincides with Triple H taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer.

A photo of Theory's new look can be seen here.