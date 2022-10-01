Shawn Michaels Comments On Infusing WWE NXT And NXT UK Rosters

Shawn Michaels believes that the influx of new talent coming in from "NXT UK" will bring more benefits than just fresh faces. The WWE Hall of Famer was asked by "My San Antonio" if the roster from "across the pond" would bring more stability for the brand between the ropes.

"They are obviously huge for us in that respect," Michaels said. "Even at such young ages, they have a great deal of experience, especially the ones from the U.K. They started so young. You have people like Tyler Bate starting at 15 or 16, so now at 24, he is a seasoned veteran."

Names like Bate and the tandem of Gallus have already left a strong mark on programming recently. J.D. McDonagh (formerly known as Jordan Devlin) is another name that has left his mark as he along with former "NXT UK" Champion Ilya Dragunov will challenge Bron Breakker for the "NXT" Championship at Halloween Havoc. These different wrestlers with different training backgrounds provide an added layer of confidence for Michaels.

"They also have a different style, and I think that is what I enjoy. When I started you had the territory days and you worked with a lot of different people with a lot of styles.

"I know over the years people get concerned that you only learn one style in this system of 'NXT' and that is certainly not going to be the problem now with the influx of U.K. talent. Their experience and their expertise with traditional wrestling backgrounds is great. Also, their love of the British style really comes through in their performances, and they are able to share it here."