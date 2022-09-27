Change To Bron Breakker's WWE NXT Title Defense At Halloween Havoc

During Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," changes to the "NXT" Championship match for the Halloween Havoc event were announced.

Instead of Bron Breakker just defending his "NXT" Title against JD McDonagh, Breakker will now be defeating the title against McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov made his WWE return on the September 20 edition of "NXT." After McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate in a Number One Contender Match for the "NXT" Championship, Breakker came out and the two had a staredown. During the staredown, Dragunov's music hit and he made his way down to the ring.

Before making his return last week, Dragunov had been sidelined with an injury since July. Due to his injury, Dragunov had to relinquish the "NXT UK" Title after a 319-day reign. Tyler Bate ended up becoming the champion after winning a tournament to decide the new "NXT UK" Champion. As noted, "NXT UK" is currently on hiatus and with plans to relaunch as "NXT Europe" in 2023. Breakker defeated Bate at Worlds Collide on September 4 to unify the "NXT" Title and the "NXT UK" title.

The only other match announced so far for Halloween Havoc is a five-way ladder match for the vacant "NXT" North American Championship. Carmelo Hayes, Wes Lee, and Oro Mensah are set to be in the match, while the other two spots are yet to be determined.

Halloween Havoc is set for Saturday, October 22 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The WWE premium live event will be available to stream on Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network around the rest of the world.