WWE NXT 2.0 Live Coverage (09/20) - Number One Contenders Match, Nathan Frazer Vs. Axiom, Cora Jade Vs. Wendy Choo

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT 2.0" on September 20, 2022!

"The Big Strong Boi" Tyler Bate will take on long-time foe "The Irish Ace" JD McDonagh in a match to determine who the new number one contender will be for Bron Breakker's "NXT" Championship. The two men have come face-to-face on a number of occasions while they were both featured on "NXT UK", and both feel that they have earned themselves a second shot at the title.

Nathan Frazer will square off with Axiom in the second match of their Best of Three Series. The two got to talking to one another on the August 30 edition of the show before Frazer threw out the challenge and Axiom accepted. Axiom won their first encounter two weeks ago, and the question now remains: will he be able to do it again tonight?

Two of the biggest men in all of "NXT" will go head-to-head as Von Wagner faces Sanga. Wagner interrupted Sanga and his friends, Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz after Leon came out of the medical area and revealed that she would be sidelined with an injury for nine months. Sanga took objection to Wagner coming close to swearing in front of the two ladies and challenged Wagner to a match so the pair could settle their issues inside the squared circle.

In the women's division, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction look to take home a win as they take on Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley. Cora Jade also looks to score a win over Wendy Choo as she enters into the second year of "The Generation of Jade.