Max Dupri Quits Maximum Male Models On WWE SmackDown

After weeks of voicing his displeasure over the direction of Maximum Male Models, Max Dupri finally snapped on the 9/30 episode of "WWE SmackDown," attacking mån.sôör and ma.çé in a backstage segment. The segment ended with Durpi saying "This ain't for me anymore" as he confirmed his departure from the stable.

Earlier on the show, Dupri was informed by his sister, Maxxine Dupri, that mån.sôör and ma.çé were about to "fight for a title." Dupri was initially pleased, as he assumed MMM had received a title shot against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. However, he would walk away dejected when told that mån.sôör and ma.çé were trying to set a new record for "the longest pose ever."

Later, just as MMM approached the final 10 seconds of their record-setting pose, Durpi clotheslined mån.sôör to the floor.

"Look at this, you guys had a shot, and you've become clowns," a frustrated Dupri told MMM. "Here you're worried about poses instead of worrying about winning real titles. This ain't for me anymore. Quite frankly, I'm not sure this ever was for me."

Dupri then threw his MMM belt to the floor and walked away. The segment ended with Dupri using his "YEAH!" catchphrase, another hint of him bringing back his LA Knight character.

It remains to be seen in MMM will add new members, or remain a three-person group in the aftermath of Durpi's departure.

Dupri was called up to the main roster after finishing up his "NXT 2.0" run with a loss to GUNTHER at the NXT Stand & Deliver event on April 2. He initially workshopped the "Knight Model Management" stable at WWE's dark shows and live events – with Mace and Mansoor as his first two clients – before introducing himself as the owner of a fashion agency called Maximum Male Models on the May 20 episode of "SmackDown." He would eventually showcase his repackaged clients on July 1.