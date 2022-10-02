Brian Gewirtz Recalls Comparison Vince McMahon Made Between WWE And SNL

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon's decision to have a creative team of writers to help construct and script promos and segments two decades ago has long been a talking point among fans and wrestlers, with some being for scripts and other against. Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz recalled a comparison McMahon made between WWE and "Saturday Night Live."

"Vince, I know, took a stance at a certain point where it's like, 'Well this is an entertainment show on television,'" Gewirtz said on "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw." "'We've got to compare it to "Saturday Night Live,"' which is almost, almost, you know, at least in the ballpark of the same comp, as far as a long-running institution of a show that has a revolving cast and a revolving set of writers, and has the stars and the up-and-coming people."

"SNL" has been on the air since 1975, although not always live or weekly like WWE's "Monday Night Raw," which WWE has long depicted as the "longest-running weekly episodic television show in history."

Three WWE Superstars have hosted "SNL": Hulk Hogan, The Rock (five times), and John Cena. The Rock, who has become one of the biggest movie stars in the world, most recently hosted "SNL" in 2017.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.