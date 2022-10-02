Rhea Ripley Clarifies Whether She Pitched Pairing With Damian Priest To WWE

There is synergy between Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest both in the ring and off-screen. Ripley and Priest have been friends for years, but their friendship turned into a storyline as the two found themselves alongside one another in The Judgement Day. Ripley recently spoke with Metro UK and clarified how the two became a pair in one of WWE's top factions.

"I think it was just creative [coming up with it]. I don't know if they've seen interviews that we've done online; I don't know if they really look at that stuff, 'cause we've both talked about it when we've had interviews," Ripley said. "But at least I know I haven't brought it up to them at all. I don't know if Priest did, but I didn't. I think it was just a happy accident, really."

Following Priest, Ripley was the second person to join The Judgement Day. The two, along with newly minted member Finn Balor, turned on leader Edge, putting him out of commission for a good part of the summer. The new trio soon roped in Dominik Mysterio. Ripley has adopted her own leadership role in a group with three male wrestlers.

"I get along with them boys so well, even Priest," the former NXT Women's Champion said. "We've been friends for so long now. We've always talked about wanting to do an intergender tag match together, we are so similar." Ripley doesn't just mean wrestling or personality-wise either.

"I wore the dude's gear when I lost my gear, that's how similar we are!" she said. "It's really cool being in a group with them boys, and just going out there and actually having fun and doing our thing! It's great."