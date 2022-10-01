Booker T Gives His Thoughts On MJF

Booker T wants to know if MJF has what it takes to become a hall of famer.

On the latest episode of the "Reality of Wrestling" podcast, Booker posed the "fair" question: Will MJF be a hall of famer? A two-time hall of famer himself, Booker believes the AEW star is on the right track.

"The kid is different," Booker told co-host Brad Gilmore. "I like what MJF brings to the table. He's all entertainment, man, and that's what wrestling is. I wish we had more guys like MJF out there really understanding how they can really use the stuff that's going on around them to really benefit the game and make the game stronger."

Booker said MJF needs to remain focused on how he can maintain the momentum he's gathered.

"That's one of those things to sustainability in this game," Booker said. "I'm looking at how well MJF is taking off and he's doing great things, man. He's one of a kind; he's different than any wrestler we've seen come along in quite some time. And I always thought about finishing. I wanted to make sure I finished strong. You know, I wanted to get through this game: There's a lot of landmines, a lot of pitfalls along the way."

Booker said it seems like MJF's "got his head on his shoulders," noting the star's recent engagement.

Gilmore agreed with Booker's take, but noted it's too soon to tell if the 26-year-old star is in the early stages of a hall of fame-worthy career. "We'll see where it goes," Gilmore said, noting that MJF's career highlights mostly include memorable promos, as he has yet to win a championship in AEW. "If he gets that title, then the pressure's on. That's when we'll see what he can do as 'The Guy' in the company."

