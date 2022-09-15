MJF Gets Engaged

AEW star MJF is now engaged. The winner of the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view recently made his return to AEW TV after being off the road since cutting a scathing promo on Tony Khan during the June 1 episode of "Dynamite." His return isn't the only thing MJF is celebrating.

MJF announced on his Instagram page that he and his significant other, Naomi Rosenblum are now engaged. Rosenblum shared her own post on Instagram with more images of their special moment. She also wrote the following in her caption.

"I said yes ...and yes, I forced him to smile for pics (after he told me I'm the luckiest girl in the world)."

Rosenblum actually appeared on an episode of "Dynamite." MJF had a special entrance during the February 9 episode of "Dynamite." He was greeted by two women on the ring apron. While one of them kissed MJF on the cheek, the other made out with him. The latter was indeed Rosenblum.

MJF is fully back in the saddle in AEW. He is guaranteed an AEW World Championship match thanks to his win in the Casino Ladder Match.

MJF got a big assist in that match from a new faction known as The Firm. The stable features Stokely Hathaway, Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, W. Morrissey, and Austin and Colten Gunn. This doesn't appear to be a permanent partnership. Hathaway stated during the September 14 episode of "Dynamite" that once MJF no longer needs The Firm's services, they will go their separate ways.

MJF will have great interest in the upcoming AEW World Championship Tournament final. It'll be Jon Moxley taking on Bryan Danielson at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21.