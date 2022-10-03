Dusty Rhodes Once Said This Wrestler Was The Greatest Ever In The Ring

Dusty Rhodes is regarded as one of the most influential people in wrestling history due to his work as a wrestler, booker, and trainer before his passing in 2015. Triple H recently looked back on his time working with Rhodes in an interview with The Ringer, praising "The American Dream" by saying, "He contributed so much to the business, and his ideas and his concepts and his business ideas are still floating around today."

The opinions on pro wrestling of a man as respected as Rhodes hold a lot of weight. So that's why it was noteworthy when he revealed his pick for the "greatest wrestler of all time" in a 2013 interview with Sports Illustrated. When asked about his old tag team partner, the late Dick Murdoch, Rhodes was quick to refer to him as an all-time great. "Murdoch was a special guy," Rhodes proclaimed. "I tell my classes at the [WWE] Performance Center about him when we talk about personalities and talent." Rhodes said that whenever he's asked who he believes to be the best wrestler of all time, he says Murdoch "without hesitation."