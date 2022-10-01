Sheamus Explains Drunken, Irish Origins Of WWE Stipulation Match To GUNTHER

After their hard-hitting match in Wales at WWE Clash at the Castle, the war between GUNTHER and Sheamus has only gotten more brutal. Now their respective factions — GUNTHER's Imperium and Sheamus' Brawling Brutes — will collide in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8 in Philadelphia.

Like many members of the WWE Universe, the "Ring General" doesn't exactly know what that means. The WWE Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to say, "Donny... what?" Luckily, the "Celtic Warrior" is around to enlighten everyone about this type of match. In response to GUNTHER, Sheamus shared that a donnybrook is "derived from a public fair that was held in Donnybrook, Ireland beginning in the 1200s. By the 1800s, the Donnybrook Fair has a reputation of being a drunken, wild event that was finally ended in the mid-1800s."

WWE has resurrected the concept and ensured that this piece of Irish history live on, with a hint of sports entertainment flair added to it. Basically, it's an Extreme Rules match with a bit of international flavor. Although with six men instead of two, things will surely get even more chaotic.

The first Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match was contested on the July 29, 2022, episode of "Smackdown." Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in that match in order to advance to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Now, alongside Butch and Ridge Holland, Sheamus has another opportunity to earn a victory in what is essentially his signature match when the trio takes on GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.