Jim Johnston Calls WWE Superstar Input On Music Production 'A Nightmare'

For nearly three decades, Jim Johnston served as the music composer for WWE. He produced the entrance music for every wrestler during his time, amassing a catalog of over 10,000. Johnston is the man behind some of wrestling's legendary theme songs such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, the Undertaker, Triple H, and more.

In an interview on the RRGB podcast, Johnston went on to talk about his experiences with working for Vince McMahon and co. While he enjoyed his time there, he revealed what part of his job he found to be problematic.

"Honestly, it was generally a complete nightmare if talent got big enough to have the clout to say to Vince or Kevin Dunn, the executive producer, that say 'Hey I want to sit with Jim and talk about music.' The general difficulty there was they would want music that they like to listen to in their car or work out to in the gym, and I would be in the position of saying 'But that's not your character.' Do you think that Harrison Ford pushes to have the music he listens to in his car as the score to his next movie? It just doesn't work like that."