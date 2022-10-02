Eric Bischoff Questions AEW's Booking Of Established Talents

AEW has recently been placing a clear focus on some of the younger names on the roster from Wheeler Yuta to Daniel Garcia. During the latest episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast, Eric Bischoff admitted "it can't hurt" to have some of the more experienced stars work with those wrestlers to get them over. However, at the same time, the former WCW executive does think there is a risk with doing that.

"Anytime you work with somebody who's a lot more experienced than you are, and is willing, as I am sure Jericho is and Cesaro, because they're two great people and they're pros, and they would be willing to share I am sure," he said. "Obviously that's an advantage, but is that the best use of resources for God's sake? Because what are you doing to Chis Jericho and Cesaro? What are you doing to their characters and their value? What happens to their equity?"

While Claudio Castagnoli is a name that wrestling fans are very familiar with due to his work in WWE, he is still one of the newest members of the AEW roster overall. During his time with the promotion he has been able to hold the ROH World Championship, but Bischoff believes he "isn't really even established yet" when it comes to being All Elite.

"Now you're going to have him putting over other talent, or working with younger talent as a coach or a trainer? I don't know," Bischoff questioned. "Doesn't seem like a great way of using your resources, but what do I know?"

