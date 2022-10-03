Ludwig Kaiser Comments On Vince McMahon's Resignation

In an interview with the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) newspaper to promote the November 1 WWE Live event in Dortmund, Germany, "Smackdown" superstar Ludwig Kaiser was asked his thoughts on Vince McMahon's resignation from the company over the summer. "His resignation was unimaginable," said Kaiser. "There hadn't been any rumors about it before." Having made his main roster debut alongside Gunther on the April 8 episode of "Smackdown," Kaiser was complimentary of his former boss, stating McMahon was a "revolutionary and visionary" for things such as WWE Network, and that he enjoyed the time he got to spend around him. "It's great for us that we still had the chance to work with him; it was also a close, good collaboration over the past few weeks."

When asked about the scuttlebutt that McMahon had "lost interest" in the duo prior to stepping down, Kaiser dismissed the notion as just rumors that himself and others don't pay attention to. "From our side, we've been super happy since we started on "Smackdown,"" said Kaiser. "We were well received there, the feedback was consistently positive from the start. We can't complain about our TV time either. If you look at what we've accomplished over the past few months, including GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship title, it speaks for itself. Of course, there are always rumors here and there, but a lot of them are just not true."

Amid various allegations , McMahon sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling realm when he announced his resignation from WWE on July 22. Control of the company was handed over to McMahon's daughter (and Chairwoman), Stephanie, and Nick Khan, both of whom serve as co-CEO's. In addition, head of creative responsibilities were entrusted to Stephanie's husband, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, also recently named Chief Content Officer.