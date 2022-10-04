Bayley Names WWE Star She Wants Match Against If She Becomes Raw Women's Champion
Since returning at SummerSlam this past July, Bayley has been all over WWE television as the leader of Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IO Sky. She helped her stable mates acquire the Women's Tag Team Championships and now she has her mind set on capturing gold herself. At Extreme Rules on October 8, the former "SmackDown" Women's Champion will look to win the red brand's Women's Championship when she competes against the champion, Bianca Belair, in a ladder match.
The "EST" and the leader of Damage CTRL had an intense rivalry over the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in the spring of last year, which saw Belair retain the title against Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash and again at Hell in a Cell inside the dangerous structure. They were set to square off one more time at Money in the Bank in an I Quit Match, but Bayley suffered a torn ACL just before the event. At Extreme Rules, Bayley will be looking to finally dethrone Belair.
Bayley held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship for 379 days at one point in her career, and she is hoping to have a lengthy championship run with the "Raw" Women's Championship after Extreme Rules. She even has the perfect opponent in mind for her once she wins the gold.
Bayley is Hoping to Wrestle Candice LeRae One Day
Wrestling fans always think of dream matches for their favorite superstars, but fans aren't the only ones who has a list of dream opponents, as wrestlers have their own bucket list of wrestlers they want to mix it up in the ring with as well. For Bayley, that opponent is Candice LeRae, who just recently made her main roster debut on the red brand, the same brand as the "Role Model".
While promoting her "Raw" Women's Championship clash with Belair at Extreme Rules, Bayley took part in the 80th episode of "Die Woche" with Sebastian Hack. She specifically cited the pioneering wrestler and wife of Johnny Gargano as someone she would like to defend the strap against if she knocks off the "EST" in Philadelphia on October 8 and captures the gold.
"Candice LeRae. I know she can walk in here and take over the division because she is popular, and she is trending, and I have hyped her up a lot, so she can thank me," Bayley said. I mean, I probably got her her job back, let's be honest! I tweeted about her so much!"
Staying in character during the interview, the "Role Model" learned it was LeRae's birthday on the day the interview occurred (September 29) and did not hold back on her potential future challenger. "Here's your present: When I win the 'Raw' Women's Title, you can have a match."
