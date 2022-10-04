Bayley Names WWE Star She Wants Match Against If She Becomes Raw Women's Champion

Wrestling fans always think of dream matches for their favorite superstars, but fans aren't the only ones who has a list of dream opponents, as wrestlers have their own bucket list of wrestlers they want to mix it up in the ring with as well. For Bayley, that opponent is Candice LeRae, who just recently made her main roster debut on the red brand, the same brand as the "Role Model".

While promoting her "Raw" Women's Championship clash with Belair at Extreme Rules, Bayley took part in the 80th episode of "Die Woche" with Sebastian Hack. She specifically cited the pioneering wrestler and wife of Johnny Gargano as someone she would like to defend the strap against if she knocks off the "EST" in Philadelphia on October 8 and captures the gold.

"Candice LeRae. I know she can walk in here and take over the division because she is popular, and she is trending, and I have hyped her up a lot, so she can thank me," Bayley said. I mean, I probably got her her job back, let's be honest! I tweeted about her so much!"

Staying in character during the interview, the "Role Model" learned it was LeRae's birthday on the day the interview occurred (September 29) and did not hold back on her potential future challenger. "Here's your present: When I win the 'Raw' Women's Title, you can have a match."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Die Woche" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.