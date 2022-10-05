CJ Perry Gets Candid About Her Controversial WWE Storylines

CJ Perry, best known as Lana during her time in WWE, has been away from the squared circle for over 16 months, but that doesn't lessen the impact she made as an active member of the roster during her run with the company. Perry's first iteration of Lana was as "The Ravishing Russian" managing her real-life husband Rusev (now Miro in AEW). A villainous vixen was new territory for Perry, but she thrived in the role and recently revealed to Last Word On Sports that she particularly enjoyed "stirring the pot," hence why the more "controversial" storylines she was involved with were her favorite.

"I truly enjoyed the Russian run that we had and fighting John Cena at WrestleMania with our tank and Russian soldiers! That was such a fun, year-long story we had!" Perry recalled enthusiastically. "I am forever grateful to Triple H and Vince to have given me the iconic opportunity to play as a Russian villain on TV."

Down the line, Perry grew more comfortable competing inside the ring as a wrestler instead of staying static in her managerial role. This may not have led to a championship run, but she did participate in memorable feuds with talent such as former Women's Champion Nia Jax. "I thought we always told a good 'David vs. Goliath' story in the ring," Perry said. "She put me through 9 tables!!!! That will always hold a place in my heart."

But if you ask Perry which storylines she found to be the most relatable for the fanbase, she believes it was those of romantic relationships, because fans can "genuinely connect" with the subject matter. "Most people in their life fall in love a couple of times, go through heartbreak, and eventually, find room in their hearts to love again," Perry explained. Though she has yet to return to the realm of pro wrestling, Perry was set to appear at the WES show that was canceled earlier this year.