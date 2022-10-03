Liv Morgan Believes Newly Re-Signed WWE Talent Is A 'Staaaaaaaaaaaaar'

Paul "Triple H" Levesque hasn't been afraid to help bring back talent who had either been released from WWE, or chose not to re-sign. We've recently seen the returns of Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and others, and "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan has high praise for a recently re-signed WWE superstar. B-Fab seems to have captured Morgan's attention, as the champion took to her Twitter account to gush over the Hit Row member's presence.

"Watching [B-Fab] wrestle her first live events this weekend was so special," Morgan tweeted. "The girl is a staaaaaaaaaaaaar."

Hit Row first appeared on the "NXT" brand back in May 2021 and were comprised of current Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and B-Fab. The group was called up to the main roster in October 2021, but were quickly released, with B-Fab being the first member to go.

Once Vince McMahon retired as WWE Chairman and CEO, it opened the door for previously released talent to find their way back to the company. Hit Row ended up returning on the August 12 episode of "WWE SmackDown," but without a key member, as Scott is currently under contract with AEW and going by the name Swerve Strickland. While many believe Strickland was the heart and soul of Hit Row, Top Dolla told Solowrestling that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was the last member added to the group, and wanted to do things outside the stable. Strickland, for his part, is happy to see the rest of Hit Row back and thriving on WWE programming.