Swerve Strickland Comments On Hit Row Returning To WWE

During the second half of his WWE tenure, Swerve Strickland, formerly known as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, was aligned with Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante Thee Adonis in a group known as Hit Row. Hit Row was released just a few weeks after making their main roster debut back in November 2020. However, with Triple H as the Chief Content Officer and the Head of Talent Relations, the faction has returned, minus Strickland, who has since signed with AEW. Strickland discussed how he feels regarding Hit Row receiving a second chance in WWE.

"I'm happy to see where they're at now, I'm happy to see them in the mix, and I'm happy to see those three individuals getting a chance to perform again on that level," AEW World Tag Team Champion Strickland said while on "Under the Ring." "Under the Triple H regime they have more of an opportunity to express to truly showcase all of what they potentially can do ... Top Dolla was a brilliant mind for a lot of that, a lot of what we did in the past in "NXT," and starting up with "Smackdown" and stuff, like, Top Dolla presented a lot of brilliant ideas ... He's truly the Godfather of the Hit Row group, brand."

Strickland praises the other two members of Hit Row, B-Fab and Adonis, following his praise for Dolla. "[B-Fab] was such a professional, great performer," Strickland said. "Barely ever slipped up on a word, barely had to do another take on anything, like she was so precise and on point ... [Adonis] bringing the swag ... You can relate to these guys in such a way where it's not just like, they're not just like performers, these guys are real people and I feel like Ashante brought that to the group." While Hit Row is reestablishing itself on "SmackDown," Strickland is currently reigning as one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, alongside Keith Lee.