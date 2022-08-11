Swerve Strickland Used His Connections Recently To Make Big AEW Moment Happen

"Having the connections I have in the music industry, like, going through like bookies promoters, producers and stuff like that, this guy he was like, 'Hey man ... I booked Kevin Gates, man, I'm a huge wrestling fan,'" Strickland said while on "AEW Unrestricted." "Kevin is too, but he hasn't watched in a while. Do you think there is a way we could like, get him in there, you know, just to do something, because he's never done anything like this?' I'm like, 'Watch me work. Absolutely.'"

"I just kept putting the bug in Tony Khan's ear just week after week. Not a long conversation, just thirty seconds, 'Aye, Kevin Gates.' 'Yeah, yeah' ... All the stars aligned ... Just to like, have that crossover appeal and me just to contribute like, five minutes of TV time for it to work like that, I'm really proud of that." Strickland and Lee had their Championship celebration on the July 20 edition of "Dynamite," with Tony Nese and Mark Sterling attempting to ruin it.

However, Nese and Sterling would not get what they wanted, as Nese was punched in the face by famous rapper Kevin Gates and Sterling had the celebratory cake thrown into his face by Strickland. It was a big moment for AEW, attracting lots of mainstream attention, all thanks it turns out to Strickland's outside connections.

