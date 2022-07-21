A chart-topping rapper left quite an impression on a pair of AEW stars during Wednesday night’s Fyter Fest Night 3 episode of “Dynamite”.

Kevin Gates was shown sitting at ringside during an in-ring championship celebration for the new AEW Tag Team Champs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland). Strickland and Lee pointed him out to the live fans in attendance at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

The situation escalated when Mark Sterling and Tony Nese interrupted the celebration and made their way to ringside. Sterling brought along his petition to remove Strickland from the AEW roster and tried to convince Gates to sign it. When Gates refused, Sterling retaliated with insults.

“Just like Swerve Strickland, you’re untrustworthy and you’re music sucks!” Sterling screamed into Gates’ face.

Gates then crossed the barricade into the ringside area. Sterling scrambled away, leaving Gates face-to-face with Nese. As Sterling continued to taunt him on the microphone, Gates grabbed the chain around Nese’s neck and threw a short right hook to the chin that immediately floored the 16-year pro wrestling veteran. Moments later, Strickland smashed a cake into Sterling’s face.

Swerve In Our Glory won the AEW Tag Team Titles on last Wednesday’s “Dynamite”. They dethroned The Young Bucks by winning a three-way title match that also included Ricky Starts and Powerhouse Hobbs. Despite speculation over the closing moments of the match, Tony Khan made it clear that the result will stand.

Another rapper, Jermaine Dupri, also appeared during Wednesday’s “Dynamite”. He was alongside Stokely Hathaway in the corner of TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan for their match against Athena and Willow Nightingale. Otherwise, Dupri did not get physically involved in the action.

Here to celebrate with Swerve In Our Glory, it's @iamkevingates Kevin Gates! Watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ee5WVinyma — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

Did @iamkevingates just knock out Tony Nese?! What a celebration for Swerve in Our Glory, indeed! It’s #AEWDynamite #FyterFest Night 3 LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/CexK5ISUbx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022

