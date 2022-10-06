Kurt Angle Loved Working With This WWE Hall Of Famer

Kurt Angle has competed against a wide range of wrestling legends throughout his career, from The Undertaker and John Cena, to Shawn Michaels and Sting, but one opponent that people often forget about is WWE Hall Of Famer, Sgt. Slaughter. The two men competed during the February 29, 2000 episode of "WWE SmackDown," and the Olympic Gold medalist admitted he thought Slaughter "did really well," during the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show."

"He didn't work full time, he worked every once in a while, but barely every once in a while," Angle said. "I was just impressed at his ability to keep working the way he did at that level, I know he wasn't working for a long time at that particular point. I know he did some independent shows and stuff like that, but he wasn't really that active, and he had a great match with me. I thought he was incredible."

At the time, Slaughter was not putting his focus on in-ring competition, and instead was working behind the scenes as a producer for WWE, and Angle got the chance to work with him in that capacity as well. He revealed that Slaughter kept things "very basic," which proved to be effective during that aspect of his career in the business. "One thing about Sarge, even as an agent he's pretty basic," Angle said. "He's very simple his whole equation of matches his psychology ... I like that about Sarge, that's very effective."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.