Backstage News On Adjustments Made To WWE Producer Role

As the head honchos in WWE continue adjusting to their new positions, it appears some changes have also been implemented for WWE television producers. A new report from Fightful explains that just before Vince McMahon official retired from the company, several changes were applied to the production staff and were carried over into the current regime. One of the most significant alterations is that producers have had to double up on their assignments per show, instead of receiving a single primary match to focus on. Some bouts typically had multiple producers working on them, but were adjusted to ensure that only one person was assigned to each project.

This system reworking comes shortly after reports that producers Ariya Daivari and Joe Henning were relieved of their company duties. The pair were reportedly deep into their training process and working solo to produce respective matches for WWE's "Main Event" show that airs exclusively on the Peacock Network. Instead of working as a full-time producer as he intended, Daivari has since moved on to work as a wrestler with AEW and could be seen in the main event of Friday's "AEW Rampage." A report that emerged earlier today confirmed that Daivari is now signed to a full-time contract with the joint companies and will continue his role in the new TrustBusters stable, alongside Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, and now, Sonny Kiss.

Regarding WWE Senior Producer Jason Jordan, it's noted that the multi-time WWE tag team champion was rarely credited for producing television segments earlier this year. However, that too has change, with Jordan often being credited for his contributions to more recent WWE moments.