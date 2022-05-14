Ariya Daivari has been given some good news by WWE.

Following a report last month, former WWE star Ariya Daivari was given a tryout as a producer and worked alongside Chris Park, among other WWE producers, including Shane Helms. In an update by Fightful Select, Daivari was given his first solo assignment during this past Monday’s ‘Main Event’ taping, where he produced the Apollo Crews vs. Akira Tozawa match. Daivari was back working with veteran producers during last night’s episode of SmackDown.

It was also reported that Joe Hennig [FKA Curtis Axel] also received a tryout in a producer role and was on-hand during this past Friday’s episode of SmackDown, where he also worked with veteran hands.

Daivari was released from WWE in June 2021 after a five-plus year run with the company, where he was a staple of the now-defunct 205 Live brands. Daivari would make multiple appearances on the independent scene following his WWE departure, most notably in NJPW, where made a pair of appearances during the company’s New Japan Showdown event, where he’d be defeated by Alex Zayne during night one and he’d team up [in a losing effort] with Lio Rush against Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and El Phantasmo during night two. Daivari would also make a singular appearance with All Elite Wrestling when he lost to Dante Martin on AEW Dark in November 2021.

