Update On Ari Daivari's AEW Status

All Elite Wrestling has signed Ari Daivari to a full-time deal, Fightful Select has confirmed. Daivari made his AEW in-ring debut on the November 12, 2021 edition of "AEW Rampage, where he lost to AEW star Dante Martin. He's currently the leader of the TrustBusters stable, which consists of Slim J, Parker Boudreaux, and Sonny Kiss, who joined the group last Friday on "Rampage."

Daivari previously had a WWE producer trial that lasted for only three months, starting in April. It was noted in Fightful's report that Daivari wasn't picked up due to producer cutbacks. He was originally released from WWE in June 2021, after first signing with the company as a wrestler in June 2016. He is best known for his feuds with Cedric Alexander and Tony Nese on WWE "205 Live."

The former "205 Live" star also works as a producer for AEW. He produced the Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Jamie Hayter vs. Thunderstorm (Toni Storm and AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa) match. The match aired on the August 3 edition of "AEW Dynamite."

Meanwhile, Daivari's brother, veteran pro wrestler Shawn Daivari, is currently working as a WWE producer. So far in 2022, he's produced such matches as The Usos vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WWE SummerSlam, The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs at WrestleMania 38, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella at WWE Money In The Bank, and Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair at WWE Elimination Chamber.