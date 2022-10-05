The Sandman Claims Top WWE Star Was Fired For Complaining About Pay

Former ECW legend The Sandman has made quite the claim about the end of one WWE superstar's first run with the company. The Sandman was a part of the WrestleMania 23 card back in 2007. A big match featured on the show was the Hair vs. Hair match dubbed "Battle of the Billionaires." It was Bobby Lashley vs. Umaga. If Lashley won, Vince McMahon would get his head shaved, and if Umaga won, Donald Trump would've been in the barber's chair. Ultimately, Lashley won the match and fans got to witness a bald version of McMahon.

During an autograph session for Captain's Corner, The Sandman claimed that Lashley was ultimately fired by WWE during his first stint with the company due to complaining about his WrestleMania payout. "Bobby Lashley was in that match, he got fired," The Sandman claimed. "You know why? He b*****d about getting half a million dollars for that match. Bobby Lashley could not wrestle a lick back then, now he's pretty good, but he couldn't wrestle really good back then. He f*****g complained about getting half a million, dude. Vince is like, 'you're fired.' Didn't take him back for years. He's over as s**t now."

The Sandman performed in an eight-man tag team match at WrestleMania 23 and he unveiled how much money he made for his work on the show. "$40,000 to do two moves," The Sandman revealed. "I did a leg drop from the top rope on [Matt] Striker, who was laid over the top rope, and I did a clothesline over the top rope on [Elijah Burke].

