New Details On Donald Trump's Contract For WrestleMania 'Battle Of The Billionaires' Match

Donald Trump reportedly had no intention of shaving his head even if Bobby Lashley, his representative in the Hair vs. Hair match at WrestleMania 23, would have "dropped dead in the ring," which, by default, would have awarded the kayfabe win to Umaga & Vince McMahon's camp.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump had his associates review his WWE contract "to ensure that under no circumstances would McMahon be allowed to shave his head" at the end of their "Battle of the Billionaires" match in 2007.

As noted earlier, the WSJ report also revealed Trump was paid an additional $1 million for the match since his "appearance had been such a success" in terms of pay-per-view buy rates and other metrics. The bonus was reportedly part of the total $5 million McMahon paid the now-defunct Donald J. Trump Foundation in unrecorded company expenses in 2007 and 2009. McMahon's attorney, Jerry McDevitt, however, challenged the notion that the $1 million was a bonus sum, telling WSJ that Trump was paid the fee as part of a contract he signed to appear at WrestleMania 23.

In 2009, Trump returned to WWE TV as part of a storyline where he had purchased the "Raw" brand. He was reportedly paid a $100,000 fee for his cameo appearances that year, besides another $1 million donation made by McMahon and his wife, Linda, to Trump's charitable foundation.

WSJ further noted that the $4 million paid by McMahon to Trump's charity in 2007 "represented 98% of all contributions the foundation received that year," while the $1 million paid in 2009 "amounted to 91% of the foundation's receipts that year."

McMahon is currently under investigation by the SEC and federal prosecutors for a sum of $19.6 million in unrecorded company expenses he made before stepping down as WWE CEO & Chairman last month.