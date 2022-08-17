New Report Confirms Vince McMahon Made Improper Payments To Trump Foundation

A new report confirms past suspicions that Vince McMahon made improper payments to the Trump Foundation.

Wall Street Journal is reporting that an internal board investigation concluded that Vince McMahon made payments that totaled $5 million to the now-defunct Donald J. Trump Foundation (the New York Supreme Court ordered the foundation's dissolution in 2019). It's part of $19.6 million in unrecorded company expenses uncovered by the ongoing probe. Tax returns show that $4 million was contributed in 2007 and $1 million was given in 2009.

Trump appeared on WWE programming in 2007 for a headlining match at WrestleMania 23. During the event, reigning ECW Champion Bobby Lashley represented Trump while WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga represented McMahon in the "Battle of the Billionaires", with the hair of the two entertainment icons on the line. Lashley won the match, leading to Trump shaving McMahon's head live on the show.

Trump returned to WWE in 2009 for a storyline purchase of "Raw". He would later sell the program back to McMahon at double the price.