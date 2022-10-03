Tony Khan Insinuates Top WWE Executive Is 'Two-Faced'

Tony Khan appears to believe that not all Khans in pro wrestling are created equal.

Khan was recently the special guest of Robbie Fox on Barstool Sports, but the president of Barstool, Dave Portnoy, had a case of mistaken identity. Portnoy believed Tony Khan to be Nick Khan, current co-CEO of WWE, with whom Portnoy has a tenuous history. According to The New York Business Journal, it was Nick Khan, back when he was a talent agent, who sent an email to ESPN President John Skipper detailing "sexist and anti-religious" comments made by Portnoy about one of Nick Khan's clients, a situation that ultimately ended Barstool's deal with ESPN back in 2017. This occurred after Barstool had premiered a series called "Van Talk," which was canceled after one episode due to the end of the ESPN/Barstool relationship. So when Barstool was seeking questions from fans for the new interview with Tony Khan, Portnoy had a question.

"When he got Barstool Van Talk canceled why did he then invite me to sit next to him at a fight at MSG as his guest and pretend that I didn't know he was responsible?" Portnoy tweeted. "Did he think I was stupid or that I'd just forget or is he just that two-faced?"

Fellow Barstool big-wig Big Cat clarified that the Khan in question was AEW CEO Tony Khan, not Nick Khan. This led Portnoy to issue an apology, saying, "Quick correction. I got the wrong Khan. Tony we like. Nick is the guy who is full of s***. Carry on."

Tony did, and took an implied dig at his competitor with the same surname.

"Two more different people we could not be," Tony tweeted in response to Big Cat. "Here's to not being two-faced."