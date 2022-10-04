Ranking Every AEW PPV Event In The Promotion's History

First impressions are important, but sometimes last impressions mean just as much. Before the main event, Revolution 2021 seemed like a decent but not particularly spectacular show. Sting had his first match in years, teaming with Darby Allin in a street fight against Brian Cage and Will Hobbs in what would be the first of many matches where Sting overachieved for a man his age. The rest of the undercard was filled with many matches that were enjoyable even if they weren't blowaway.

Then came the main event of Kenny Omega defending the AEW World Title against Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match. Deep into the bout, things were going well and it felt like we were being treated to a fantastic main event that would elevate a lot of fans' ratings of the whole show. But then there was the finish, where Moxley lost due to outside interference from the Good Brothers, a finish that left a sour taste in some people's mouths. What happened next would completely overshadow that, as when Jon Moxley was left beaten and handcuffed to face the explosion the entire match was counting down to ... fans basically got to see some sparklers.

The finish was a literal misfire, a far cry from the big theatrics seen in many Japanese explosion matches. It was made worse by the fact that it was also the heart of a key angle, with Eddie Kingston coming out and covering his friend Moxley to try to save him from the bomb, only for him to instead have to now sell for a few sparks. If this show has a better finish, maybe it's a little higher on the list. Instead, it finds itself at the bottom.