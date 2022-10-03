Top AEW Star May Tag With Sting And The Great Muta In Upcoming Match

Sting is ready to have one last moment with fellow wrestling legend The Great Muta, and he's hoping a current AEW star will join him. Muta stunned fans when he appeared during "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, saving Sting, who had been handcuffed inside the ring during a tag team match, from a beatdown at the hands of Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Muta even sprayed his trademark mist into the eyes of Matthews allowing Sting and Darby Allin to pick up the win over The House of Black.

Sting will be teaming with Muta in a six-man tag match as part of the Japanese legend's farewell tour under the Pro Wrestling NOAH banner on January 23, 2023. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Sting talked about being a part of Muta's final days as a performer.

"I know my days are numbered, so I'm trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good," Sting said. "I'm grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That's a memory I'm going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I'm looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan."

Sting also revealed that he wants Allin to join him at the show, perhaps to participate in the six-man tag team match. After all, Muta did assist Allin at the "Rampage" show as well.

"I'm trying to get Darby Allin to come with me," Sting said. "It's such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character."