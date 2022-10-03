Theory Comments On WWE Dropping 'Austin' From His Ring Name

What's in a name? When it comes to WWE star Austin Theory, a mononym is good enough for personal identification.

In an interview with "WrestleRant," Theory insisted that he was not agitating to have his first name "Austin" restored for his WWE billing.

"I actually like Theory," he said. "I really do like it."

Theory acknowledged that Austin is his real first name, but he also pointed out there is another Austin beloved by wrestling fans.

"I really feel like if somebody was to look up 'WWE' and look up 'Austin,' we all know that 'Stone Cold' is probably going to pop up," he said. "I'd rather you put 'Theory WWE' – there's only one. So, for me, I personally really enjoy being Theory."

The wrestler used the Austin Theory handle since he first entered the ring on the independent scene in 2016. Last April, the decision to drop his first name was revealed during a segment on "Raw" where he claimed he and "Mr. McMahon" decided it was better to just go by Theory.

Last month, Theory responded to fan requests to bring back his first name by insisting he was not eager to reclaim "Austin" for his WWE billing.

"To me, 'Austin' was just always the throw-on, my first name, but 'Theory' was just what I created in the backyard as a kid," he said. "I love it. 'Theory,' that's all we need."

Still, his social media accounts and WWE's website now identify him as Austin Theory, and he even admitted that he needs to catch himself by using his full name during interviews.

