Theory Comments On Possibly Adding 'Austin' Back To His WWE Ring Name

Theory recently gave his thoughts on the potential of getting his first name back in WWE, but his answer may surprise you.

The WWE 2022 Money In The Bank Winner was interviewed by CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri before heading over to Cardiff, Wales, for Clash At The Castle, and was asked if he'll get "Austin" back. Theory contemplated briefly before giving his response.

"I would say no. Just because I love 'Theory,'" he said. "To me, 'Austin' was just always the throw-on, my first name, but 'Theory' was just what I created in the backyard as a kid. I love it. 'Theory,' that's all we need."

Despite Theory's answer, PWInsider recently reported that Theory will again be going by "Austin Theory."

There has been a push by the pro wrestling fan base for certain WWE stars to get their full persona names back after Vince McMahon retired from WWE and Triple H took over as Chief Content Officer. McMahon was notorious for shortening certain wrestlers' names to either just a first or last name.

However, since Triple H has become head of creative, several talents have returned to their full names, with the most recent being Matt Riddle on this past Monday's "WWE Raw." Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo were reported to be getting their full names back as well. Fans have been clamoring for Ciampa to get "Tomasso" back, but he's reportedly still listed internally by just his last name.