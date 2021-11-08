As noted, WWE has officially changed the names of both Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, shortening them to ‘Angel’ and ‘Humberto’.

The team, known together as “Los Lotharios”, are among numerous WWE stars that have seen their names shortened or changed while on the main roster. One of those stars, the current WWE Champion Big E, took to twitter to poke fun at the name changes. E was formerly known as “Big E Langston” when he first started with WWE, receiving a name change in February 2014 during his first run as WWE Intercontinental Champion.

“Welcome to the brotherhood. Meetings are the third Wednesday of every month,” E joked. “Talk to @WWECesaro to coordinate what food/beverage we need you to bring.”

As Big E referenced, the same occurred to Cesaro during his run on WWE’s main roster, originally debuting as Antonio Cesaro before losing his first name. The same happened to Mustafa Ali, who has simply gone by “Ali” in recent years, as well as Andrade “Cien” Almas, whose name was shortened to “Andrade” prior to his departure from WWE.

There have been exceptions to this rule, including the recent addition of a surname for RAW superstar, Veer. He will now be known as “Veer Mahaan” going forward.

