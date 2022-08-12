Backstage News On Future Of 'Weird Name Quirks' In WWE

In the weeks since Vince McMahon resigning from his duties in WWE, we're already seen many things change within the promotion. While the most visible changes may be the creative direction and returning former stars under new head of creative and EVP of Talent Relations Paul "Triple H" Levesque, it's been pointed out that the backstage area has become more relaxed, with talent feeling less like they're walking on eggshells as opposed to when McMahon was in charge.

Now the question has become what other changes could potentially occur. A minor one that some fans have wondered about is the status of certain wrestlers' names. One of the most notorious quirks of McMahon during his latter years running the promotion was the practice of drastically changing the names of talent or, more commonly, shortening names, changing Austin Theory into Theory, Angel Garza into Angel, and Tomasso Ciampa into Ciampa. But a new report suggests that quirk might be one of the things going out the door in the new WWE.