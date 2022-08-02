As Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) looks to bring about changes to WWE’s creative process, one particular directive has already been issued that should prove popular with superstars and fans alike.

PWInsider has disclosed that Levesque is “loosening up” the restrictions that have been put on talent when it comes to their scripts. It is said that the major change has been implemented over the last few weeks and will give performers more “freedom” when it comes to their promos and matches, allowing them to improvise more. The changes were said to be evident on this past week’s episode of “WWE SmackDown,” as Drew McIntyre took on Sheamus in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrock match to determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle. The match was reported to have been mostly called in the ring, as opposed to every spot being mapped out ahead of time, and was noted to be the reason why the match was well received.

Levesque assumed all control of WWE’s creative for programming across the board on July 25, replacing longtime chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon. McMahon resigned three days prior amid allegations of hush money payments being made to cover up sexual misconduct and infidelity involving former employees. Levesque, nonetheless, had already built a wealth of experience in a creative role leading the NXT brand between 2012 and 2021, making it a somewhat seamless transition to the main roster operating with many performers he had worked with during his nine-year run leading the company’s third brand.

Levesque oversaw his first major premium live event this past weekend, SummerSlam, that saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match. In a memorable moment during the match, Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring which sent Reigns flying across the canvas.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts