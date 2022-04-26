Tommaso Ciampa is reportedly the latest WWE Superstar to lose his first name.

According to Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports Quebec, the former NXT Champion will be going by only “Ciampa” going forward. The change is effective immediately.

On Monday’s RAW, the announcers referred to the veteran wrestler as only “Ciampa” on several occasions. After the returning Mustafa Ali defeated The Miz in a singles bout, The Blackheart attacked Ali from behind near the entrance area.

The latest name change is a result of Vince McMahon’s reported edict to make changes to any Superstar who uses their real name, or a name not assigned by WWE. In Ciampa’s case, his real first name happens to be Tommaso.

Other Superstars who lost their first or last names recently include Theory, Humberto and Angel.

Tommaso Ciampa is now only Ciampa. Effective immediately. — Kevin Raphael (@kevinraphael21) April 25, 2022

My error for not making this clear I nitially, but the news is from @kevinraphael21. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) April 25, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts