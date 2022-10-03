2023 WWE Royal Rumble Could Reportedly Break Record

A WWE tradition may soon be headed into record-breaking territory. Since 1988, the Royal Rumble has been one of WWE's most important events each year. The winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches are guaranteed world title opportunities at WrestleMania. Fans eagerly anticipate the event going into the new year with hopes of seeing some surprise entrants.

It looks like the 2023 Royal Rumble event is set to be a special one for another reason. Fightful is reporting that next year's Royal Rumble is on pace to break a record set by the 2017 edition of the event. The report notes that the 2023 show has already topped 25,000 tickets sold. This is already a record in terms of the initial on-sale weekend for a Royal Rumble. The report also notes that the 2023 Royal Rumble is on pace to outperform the 2017 show in ticket sales and gross revenue.

Next year's Royal Rumble show will be held inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. As of now, the venue hasn't been fully opened for the event, but Fightful mentions that it's possible that this could change as we get closer to January 28, the date of the event.

There has been a ton of speculation on what will happen at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Many are of the belief that a big surprise entrant could be Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been out of action since June after suffering a torn pectoral. Many assumed that Rhodes was destined to become a world champion in WWE, but a recent report suggests that when Vince McMahon was still in charge, there were no solid plans to make him the top titleholder in the company.