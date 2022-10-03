Backstage News On Cody Rhodes And WWE World Title Picture

For awhile now, it's seemed like a forgone conclusion that Cody Rhodes and either the WWE Championship or WWE Universal Championship were destined to begin a beautiful friendship. After all, Rhodes revealed a big reason for him returning to WWE was so he could win one of the titles, something his father, "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes never did, and Rhodes seemed as logical a choice as anyone to dethrone current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns when the time arrived.

As Lee Corso loves to say however, not so fast my friend! According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE indicated that there were no solid plans for Rhodes to win either the WWE and/or WWE Universal Championships at the time Rhodes went down with a torn pectoral muscle in June. This is despite the fact that many sources within WWE figured Rhodes would eventually win one of the titles sooner than later. Rhodes' injury occurred back when Vince McMahon was still in charge of WWE creative, and Fightful confirmed McMahon didn't have any ideas regarding Rhodes holding a world title. Sources told Fightful the reason behind this was because McMahon was fully behind the idea of continuing Reigns' current run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and that there were no indications that McMahon was preparing for anyone to take the titles off Reigns.

It's unclear whether plans have changed regarding the title scene now that McMahon has retired and been replaced with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H atop the WWE food chain. There is still no timetable regarding Rhodes' return, though many have speculated he could make a surprise return at the Royal Rumble. Reigns, meanwhile, will defend his Undisputed Universal Title next against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, on November 5.