Cody Rhodes has seemingly hinted at bringing back the iconic winged eagle belt if he were to win the WWE Championship in the future.

As seen below, Rhodes recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a close-up shot of the winged eagle belt, a title he has previously named one of his two all-time favorites in pro wrestling.

Rhodes seems primed to capture his first world championship in WWE. On the RAW after his comeback at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes delivered an impassioned promo in which he emphasized that his focus was to win the WWE Championship for his father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

As reported earlier, Rhodes is currently being presented as the face of RAW in a new NBC ad promoting WWE’s two flagship shows.

On this week’s RAW, Rhodes beat Kevin Owens in the main event by Count Out. Rhodes also wrestled in back-to-back matches against Seth Rollins over the weekend, at live events in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse, New York.

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event on Sunday, May 8.

Remember when Cody Rhodes brought back the IC Title with the white strap? When he wins the WWE title, he should be the one to bring back the winged eagle title. pic.twitter.com/1Vss75Nl1Q — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) April 18, 2022

Meeting earlier today, I was asked "what's the big big picture?"…to which I replied…winged eagle. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 2, 2012

1) NWA tv title

2) winged eagle https://t.co/BEsPTHhZ5c — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 23, 2017

Winged eagle & the NWA red/silver TV Title https://t.co/8c0Wx5oKd9 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 25, 2019

