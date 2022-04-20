Cody Rhodes has seemingly hinted at bringing back the iconic winged eagle belt if he were to win the WWE Championship in the future.

As seen below, Rhodes recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a close-up shot of the winged eagle belt, a title he has previously named one of his two all-time favorites in pro wrestling.

Rhodes seems primed to capture his first world championship in WWE. On the RAW after his comeback at WrestleMania 38, Rhodes delivered an impassioned promo in which he emphasized that his focus was to win the WWE Championship for his father, the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

As reported earlier, Rhodes is currently being presented as the face of RAW in a new NBC ad promoting WWE’s two flagship shows.

On this week’s RAW, Rhodes beat Kevin Owens in the main event by Count Out. Rhodes also wrestled in back-to-back matches against Seth Rollins over the weekend, at live events in Erie, Pennsylvania, and Syracuse, New York.

Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event on Sunday, May 8.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

We’re helping make homeownership easy!

SaveWithWINC.com makes saving money easy! Paying your house off faster will save you THOUSANDS - and you don't need money out of pocket to do it. Get started at SaveWithWINC.com and cut 5, 7, even 10 years off your loan!

Ready to buy a home? Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com with as little as NO MONEY DOWN!

TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.