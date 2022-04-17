During a broadcast for the USFL today, there was a commercial promoting Mondy Night RAW on USA Network and Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

The ad prominently shows the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the blue, SmackDown side, as expected. On the RAW side, WWE chose to put newly signed talent Cody Rhodes as the superstar representing the red brand.

As we noted earlier this week, Rhodes is slotted as the number two babyface on RAW, second to former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Regardless of if he is at the top spot or second on the list, it is clear the company is confident in Cody going forward.

Cody Rhodes had multiple segments on WWE RAW last Monday, interacting with The Miz on an entertaining segment of Miz TV, and later coming out to defeat Miz in singles action. It was Cody’s first match on WWE RAW in nearly six years.

Off-camera, Cody has been performing on both of the WWE brands. He was featured in the dark match main event segment for WWE SmackDown this past Friday, where he picked up the victory over Seth Rollins after hitting three crossroads. He now has won four back-to-back matches since his return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this month.

You can see a screenshot of the advertisement below:

The advertisement on NBC for WWE. pic.twitter.com/lm6TJaNKRi — Sean Slate (@slate_s42) April 17, 2022

