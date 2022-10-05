Konnan Calls Top AEW Manager 'Very Un-Entertaining'

Konnan has a legendary career inside the ring, but he's also more recently spent a fair amount of time as a manager. Now, Konnan has revealed some criticism he has for one of AEW's managers, Stokely Hathaway, in an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman.

"First of all, Stokely ... very un-entertaining. I don't know why he gets so much TV," he said. Hathaway has recently gained a lot more screen time on AEW programming, having gone from being Jade Cargill's manager to the manager of the newly formed faction The Firm. The group came together initially in helping MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, with Hathaway himself grabbing the poker chip for the returning star.

Konnan's main issue with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm stems from the incohesive feeling of the group. He pointed out the various members of The Firm, saying that some of them didn't need Hathaway, while Konnan didn't even know who others were.

"Think of the panorama I just threw you," he said. "Lee Moriarty, W. Morrisey, the Gunn Brothers, and Ethan Page. Think of that crew in your mind. Do any guys look like they would actually hang out with each other?"

This was all said without any sense of malice or hostility from Konnan, who noted that he's not "anti-Stokely," but rather just putting forth criticism. "People think because you criticize somebody, you don't like them," he said, "I like this guy, but I'm not hating. I'm just stating."