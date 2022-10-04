Dan Lambert Gives Major Update On His AEW Status

Dan Lambert has revealed he's made a major decision about his relationship with AEW. Lambert made an appearance on Tuesday's episode of the "Insight" podcast with Chris Van Vliet and told the host that after The Men of the Year faction's most recent feud wrapped up this summer, he pulled owner Tony Khan aside to inform him that he was leaving. At the time, Scorpio Sky dropped the TNT Championship to Wardlow and, Lambert explained, "Sky was going to take a couple months off because he had a knee injury that needed to heal and Page was getting repackaged to what he's doing now with The Firm and the work with MJF, so I just thought that was a good time [to leave]."

Lambert continued: "It just seemed like it was winding down. I felt like I was getting stale — even though the reactions were still good and it was still fun. But I just grabbed Tony after that show and said, 'Yeah, I think it ran its course. I don't want to go backwards or overstay my welcome, so I think that's going to do it for me.' And he was like, 'Oh man, sure. Whatever you want. Maybe if you come up with a good idea and you want to come back or something, call me.' " The villainous stable leader, who got his start in TNA with his group American Top Team before the stable debuted in AEW, said he's still open to return to AEW if the circumstances are right. "If Tony called me tomorrow and said, 'Hey, I got a good idea, want to do it?' And it was a good idea, I'd say, 'Sure, why not?' " Lambert said.

Lambert expressed gratitude for his time in AEW, calling his run with the company "so fun," particularly noting his feud with Chris Jericho, which was highlighted by Jericho's kendo stick beatdown on Lambert at AEW's Full Gear event. "I can't tell you how fun that was," Lambert said. "Probably the coolest thing I've ever done."