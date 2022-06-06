In his three years working with AEW, Scorpio Sky has gone from being part of SCU, to being one half of the first-ever AEW Tag Team Champions, to now being a dastardly villain alongside Men of the Year teammate “All Ego” Ethan Page despite some recent issues. And it’s a pairing Sky is very thankful to have.

Last weekend at AEW FanFest, Sky took part in a live AEW Unrestricted episode, where he talked about what makes the partnership between him and Page so good.

“We clicked right away,” Sky said. “Like I’ve never really had chemistry with someone so fast. And to his credit, Ethan Page is a phenomenal performer … He’s got the look, he’s got the talent, he is the best talker in this company, and I’m the best wrestler. So we go together very well.”

Just as integral to Page and Sky’s act is the presence of American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, although his controversial statements on AEW TV have led to Lambert making both Page and Sky a surprising offer.

“For people that don’t know, Dan has a lot of money. Like a lot, a lot, a lot of money,” Sky said. “He told Ethan and I, if he gets us canceled, he will take care of us for the rest of our lives. That’s a shoot. So every week, I’m in the ring and I’m like, ‘Say something because I want to retire!’

“Working with Dan has been great. I know a lot of people don’t like him. He gets good heat though. He’s really, really good at being an antagonist, he gets under people’s skin, he knows how to talk, and he absolutely loves pro wrestling. And it comes through in everything he does.”

