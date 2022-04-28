It appears new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, AKA The Men of the Year, are on the verge of splitting up.

Soon after Sky defeated Sammy Guevera for the title on last night’s Dynamite, he was congratulated by his former tag team partner, Frankie Kazarian. Page was seemingly not impressed by the SCU reunion, as seen in his tweet below. Even Dan Lambert looked unamused at the sight of Sky and Kazarian greeting one another.

Kazarian and Sky became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions back in 2019, after they won a tournament concluding on the October 30 episode of Dynamite. They held the titles for nearly three months before dropping it to Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager.

The ongoing rivalry between Sky and Guevera has seemingly resulted in a double turn, with Guevera turning heel in recent weeks. Sky embracing Kazarian after his win last night could be seen as a sign of his babyface turn. The two former SCU members also had a run-in in a backstage segment last week, as seen below.

You can see Ethan Page’s tweet below. Scorpio Sky has yet to respond to Page.

Good things always happen for me in Philly. ✌🏾 https://t.co/ofLJRorBjL — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) April 28, 2022

