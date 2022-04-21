AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara officially turned heel on tonight’s Dynamite.

Accompanied to the ring by Tay Conti, Guevara addressed fans that turned their backs on him, before stating that they’re mad at him because of his hot girlfriend. Conti and Guevara then debuted their new catchphrase, “be mad!”

Guevara’s promo was cut short by Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky and Dan Lambert. The segment led to a title bout being set for next week, with Guevara defending his TNT Championship in a Ladder Match against Sky.

The Guevara-Conti heel turn has been teased for several weeks, and they have been playing into the boos from AEW fans. The boos grew louder this past Saturday at the Battle of the Belts special, where Guevara beat Sky to become a three-time TNT Champion.

You can see highlights from the Sammy Guevara – Tay Conti segment on Dynamite.

The love is real ❤️ https://t.co/NgzDOquE6E — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) April 21, 2022

