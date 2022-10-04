WWE Raw Drops In Viewership And Key Demographic Ahead Of Extreme Rules

"WWE Raw" is starting to feel further effects from "Monday Night Football." Wrestlenomics shared the viewership information for Monday night and the ratings for the October 3 episode of "Raw" accrued an average of 1,599,000 viewers, down four percent from last week.

The real hit came with the key demographic as "Raw" only had 526,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling for a 0.40 P18-49 rating. This is down ten percent from last week and the lowest number in the category since July.

As expected during NFL season, "Monday Night Football" was the heavy-hitter as it aired on ESPN and ESPN 2. The match-up between division rivals in the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams garnered an audience of 12.5 million viewers and a 3.90 P18-49 rating.

Wrestlenomics noted the third hour of "Raw" had about 17 percent of its viewer tune out.

Looking back a year, the number is down considerably. The October 4, 2021 episode had an average total viewership of 1,857,000, 14 percent higher than Monday night. The key demographic is also down from a year ago. Last year's episode had a 0.52 P18-49 rating, down 23 percent.

"Raw" was closed out with the main event of Alexa Bliss taking on IYO SKY. SKY came out victorious. After the match, Damage CTRL stood tall ahead of Saturday's Extreme Rules event. The show opened with a promo from The Judgment Day before Finn Balor and Damian Priest defeated Rey Mysterio and A.J. Styles. There were several "white rabbit" teases as well, as fans speculate that all the cryptic messages and QR codes are an indication of the eventual return of Bray Wyatt.