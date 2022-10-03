WWE Raw Live Coverage (10/3) - Raw Women's Championship Contract Signing, Judgment Day Vs. Rey Mysterio And AJ Styles, Matt Riddle And Seth Rollins Face Off

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on October 3, 2022, coming to you live from Saint Paul, Minnesota!

"Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign their contract ahead of their ladder match at Extreme Rules premium live event this coming Saturday. Bayley pinned Belair in a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.The following "Raw", Belair was willing to put her title on the line in singles action, but Bayley declined the offer and said that she would determine the time and place they would fight. Following that, Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL blindsided Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka with an attack and told Belair she wanted her title shot at Extreme Rules two weeks ago. Bayley then upped the ante the following week when she challenged Belair to a ladder match.

In other women's division news, Candice LeRae will be facing Damage CTRL s Dakota Kai in singles competition. LeRae shocked the world when she made her return last week as the mystery opponent of Nikki A.S.H. LeRae left the company earlier this year in May after opting not to re-sign her contract.

Alpha Academy will be busy tonight, as Gable looks to score a win over Braun Strowman in his hometown of Saint Paul, Minnesota. Gable received a menacing call from Strowman on this past Friday's "SmackDown", during which the Monster Among Men challenged him to face him in the squared circle. Meanwhile, his partner, Otis will be facing Johnny Gargano. Austin Theory set up the match for Otis, telling him that he wanted to finish his former mentor once and for all.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day will be taking on Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. Rey has been at odds with Judgment Day for several weeks now and has been extra motivated to take them down since his son, Dominik, turned to the dark side by attacking him and Edge post-match at Clash at the Castle. Rey's teammate, Syles, has been targeted by Balor over the past few weeks by making several pleas to recruit him into the group.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Matt Riddle will come face-to-face on tonight's show ahead of their Fight Pit Match this Saturday (with UFC fighter Daniel Cormier set to be the guest referee). Rollins and Riddle have been at odds since July after Rollins took Riddle out with an injury on the July 25 edition of the show. Riddle was deemed not medically cleared to compete in their SummerSlam match, but still appeared on the show which led to the two men brawling. Riddle came back with a vengeance and the issues between the two men have only become more volatile.