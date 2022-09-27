Stipulation Added To Bianca Belair Vs. Bayley Title Match At Extreme Rules

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Beliar vs. Bayley in a Ladder Match is now confirmed for the Extreme Rules premium live event.

The stipulation for the title bout was finalized during the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," where Belair defeated IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemate, in a singles match. Prior to the match, Belair reminded Bayley that during their last singles match, at Hell in a Cell 2021, she had nailed Bayley with a KOD from the top of a ladder. The painful memory of the spot would enrage Bayley, prompting her to challenge Belair to a Ladder Match in a few weeks at Extreme Rules. Belair accepted the stipulation without any hesitation.

Belair and Bayley's Damage CTRL stable have been embroiled in a feud for over a month. Following Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka's loss to Damage CTRL at Clash at the Castle, Bayley has continued to brag about being the first woman in nearly a year to pin the EST of WWE. On last week's "WWE Raw" episode, Damage CTRL carried out a vicious triple-team attack on Belair to close out the show, following which Bayley issued the challenge for Extreme Rules.

With the latest stipulation match added to Extreme Rules, the October 8 premium live event in Philadelphia now includes as many as five stipulation bouts. The updated card can be seen below.



I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor (challenge issued, yet to be confirmed by WWE)

Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins



Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women's Title: Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)